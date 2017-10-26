The Bell Aliant Centre is now a tobacco-free property thanks to a new policy implemented by the board of directors.

As of Oct. 25, no tobacco products — including cigarettes, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes — are allowed anywhere on the property including all parking lots and entrances.

"We have a focus here on healthy living and our focus is on wellness and children and I can't imagine someone not coming here because of that," said general manager Sue Fraser.

The new policy follows one put in place by UPEI that made the entire campus tobacco-free.

Compliance through education

The centre will have an education campaign with exterior signage and announcements at all events to make patrons aware and ensure they are complying.

Beth Grant, the executive director of Recreation PEI said in a release that tobacco-free sports facilities are more common than not.

"Typically, compliance follows naturally with strategically placed signage and gentle reminders from fellow patrons, making fines or penalties unnecessary."

Fraser said there are no penalties currently in place for people who break the rule.

Anyone who wants to smoke or chew tobacco will have to go to the public sidewalk outside the UPEI gates.