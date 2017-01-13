Belfast Consolidated School held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss possible action to prevent their school from closing.

The meeting was in response to the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch's recommendations to close five Island schools, including Belfast Consolidated. The school is operating at only 33 per cent capacity.

"We have to change the game," said parent Michael Adam. "If we want to make change we have to make a lot of noise in an effective way."

Hiring a lawyer

Adam also said people should be prepared to put in hard work.

"I guarantee you every parent can come up with a reason as to why their school is special, why their school shouldn't close," Adam said parent.

"But are we prepared to protest? Are we prepared to make noise?"

Parent at Belfast Consolidated, Michael Adam, said parents and teachers should be prepared to protest. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Jodi McCormack, another parent at Belfast Consolidated, said she was prepared to call a lawyer to fight for more time to respond to the proposed closure. The next round of discussion in the process starts in February.

"A few weeks is not enough," said McCormack. "And I'll do anything for my kids."

Many people said taking away a school based on the current population would be a premature decision.

"You need to see the value of having schools in rural communities," said Adam. "Populations in a community like this one are going to fluctuate over time."

Forming a committee

Keir White, general manager of the Belfast Recreation Centre, said he would be starting a committee to form a plan of action.

Parent Jodi McCormack said she would be prepared to call a lawyer to fight for more time to respond to the proposal. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It will be a community entailing many people. Lawyers, accountants, we have all those resources within the community, and we plan on using them," said White.

White said he believes Thursday's meeting was a step in the right direction, getting everyone working together.