The Salvation Army's Bedford MacDonald House emergency homeless shelter for men is having its busiest season ever.

Maj. Daniel Roode, the officer in charge of the Salvation Army in P.E.I., said there's been a significant increase in demand.

"About three years ago, in 2013, there was between 250 and 300 uses of the beds," said Maj. Roode. "This year, it's not over yet, but we will anticipate probably being around the 600 mark."

Maj. Roode said he anticipates reaching up to 600 stays before the new year. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Maj. Roode said cases vary between each man who comes through their doors, and didn't have an answer to explain the jump in numbers.

"There's no one size fits all answer to the situation of homelessness," he said.

Record numbers

While the holidays have been busy for everyone, Bedford MacDonald House has seen record numbers since this season.

"We've actually seen sometimes a few times in November where we were at max capacity. I think that's the first time in Bedford's history that it's hit that," said Maj. Roode.

The Salvation Army said no one has been turned away. If they ever do run out of space, they will turn elsewhere to ensure everyone has a warm bed.

The shelter is open every evening all year round, including Christmas.

While Maj. Roode said the jump in numbers this season has kept them busier than ever, the most important thing is for men to know there's support for them through hard time.

"We are doing the best we can to service as many as we can," said Maj. Roode.