Stretches of sand, red cliffs and Indian Head lighthouse make an ideal beach vista — but a pile of garbage has spoiled the view.

Bobbi Chettle lives near McCallum's Point in Bedeque, P.E.I., and comes to the beach at least once a week.

Now, she's trying to clean up the mess of garbage she says was dumped there.

Car seats, a tire, a laundry basket and other assorted bits of trash litter the beach near McCallum's Point in Bedeque, P.E.I. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

'That's terrible'

Chettle said she discovered the pile of trash when a friend came to visit and she brought them to McCallum's Point.

"We got to the top of the cliff and I looked down and I [saw] all the garbage piled up there and I just thought 'that's terrible,'" she said.

Bobbi Chettle says friends and volunteers from the local community have offered to help her clean up the garbage left on the beach. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

It's more than just your typical litter of coffee cups and paper bags.

A tire, car seats and a laundry basket are just some of the things found on the sand.

"Why would you travel all this way to dump that kind of stuff on the beach?" said Chettle.

'Take better care of our beaches'

Chettle said that, as an Islander, she feels responsible for taking care of the place she loves — and that's why she's decided to take it upon herself to clean the mess.

"I think it's a shame. As Islanders we need to take better care of our beaches. I think it falls on all of us to do our part and clean up what we leave behind," she said.

Bobbi Chettle says she wants to make sure her community is clean for everyone, so has taken it upon herself to clean up the trash left behind by someone else. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"This is a local beach. We don't have to travel very far to enjoy it so we should take care of it."

Chettle said she's reached out on social media for some volunteers and already has enough help to get the job done.

All that's left now, she said, is finding someone with a pickup truck to haul the garbage away. Chettle said she will cover the dumping costs.