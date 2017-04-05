The University of Prince Edward Island has created a new award, named in honour of the late Barb Mullaly, its former director of athletics.

Mullaly passed away in December, after a four-decade career in teaching, coaching and athletics administration.

The first winner of the Barb C. Mullaly Memorial Athletic Award was announced April 1 at the UPEI Athletic Awards Gala.

It was presented to Kelly Green, a member of the women's soccer team and a third-year science student.

"Her [Green's] trustworthy character, leadership, and mentoring qualities are a shining example to everyone," said Chris Huggan, director of UPEI Athletics and Recreation, in a statement.

"She is an integral part of the leadership group, which helped create new initiatives for the athletics department."

Barb Mullaly served 13 years as UPEI's director of athletics, and was named a Founder of UPEI in 2010. (Submitted by Bob Gray)

The award recognizes "a returning academic all-Canadian student athlete in their first undergraduate studies program, who displays a positive attitude and the qualities of leadership and mentorship that Mullaly exhibited," said the statement.

It was created by Mullaly's family, friends, colleagues and former students.

"Barb's family and friends are very pleased that the university is honouring Barb's legacy in this way, and I was excited to be part of the inaugural presentation to a deserving student-athlete and leader," said Mary Lou Turner, Mullaly's partner.