William and Olivia were the most popular names for babies born on P.E.I. this year, according to the province's Vital Statistics.

William, which has been popular in English since the Norman conquest in the 11th century, was also the most popular name in the province overall. It was the fifth most popular boys name last year.

Olivia, a name first coined by Shakespeare, was the most popular girls name in P.E.I., up from third place last year.

Both names were popular right across the country. Of the four other CBC regions that have tabulated newborn names so far, Olivia has been the most popular girls name in all of them, while William has been near the top in all of them.

There were 693 babies born on the Island this year as of Dec. 21. Here are P.E.I.'s top newborn names of 2016:

Girls

1. Olivia (10)

2. Ellie, Charlotte (tied - 8)

4. Harper (7)

5. Sophia, Ivy, Sadie, Abigail, Chloe, Kylie (tied - 6)

Boys

1. William (13)

2. Oliver (12)

3. Emmett (11)

4. Jack, Hudson (tied - 10)

6. Ethan (9)

7. Wyatt, Jacob, Liam, Hunter, Thomas (tied - 7)