A new baby box program officially launched in P.E.I. on Jan. 30 and demand has been so high, distributors already have to restock.

"We're absolutely blown away," said Rosanne Banks, the family service coordinator at Kids West, a family resource centre in Alberton, P.E.I., and one of the distributors of the Baby Boxes.

The Los Angeles based company, known as Baby Box University, features a box that doubles as a portable bassinet and contains several newborn essentials.

The box itself is free, and intended for expecting parents or those with a newborn baby.

Banks said she's not surprised the program is doing so well here in P.E.I.

"You want to do what's right for baby. You want to do the safest thing for baby, and [the program] walks your through that," she said. "It's a really good fit."

'It's been a crazy but good past couple weeks'

Family Resource Centres across the Island have been distributing the boxes, but many have run out since the program's launch less than a week ago.

"Initially we ordered 60 boxes to be split between all of us, with all of the centres, and very quickly before the launch, realizing that the folks in charge … said that the system crashed because their website was hit so hard with interest," said Banks.

120 boxes were ordered for the launch of the Baby Box program on P.E.I. Distributors said there are about 10 left across the whole Island. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"So we ordered another 60."

Banks said baby boxes have been going out the door every day since the launch.

"It's been going great. I mean on our part, we haven't been doing a lot of promoting yet. It's been a lot of word of mouth," she said. "It's been a crazy, but good, past couple weeks."

More boxes coming

While demand for the baby boxes is proving difficult to keep up with, Banks said there are more to come.

"There will be more boxes coming," she said.

The company behind the program keeps track of how many boxes are being given away and are notified once supplies are low that more will need to be delivered.

Banks said for anyone who's in need of a box before another shipment arrives, arrangements can be made with the Island's Family Resource Centres.