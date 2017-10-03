Author and former CBC journalist Linden MacIntyre says his new novel, The Only Café, comes from wanting to know the back stories of so many people's lives.

"I started out to tell a story that deals with violence, memory and shame," he said. "I think a lot about that because in journalism you run into a lot of people with back stories that are dramatic."

MacIntyre, who was in Charlottetown to promote the book, said he was always fascinated by the silence many wanted to maintain about sections of their lives.

Linden MacIntyre was in Charlottetown on Tuesday to promote his latest novel. (Angela Walker/CBC)

His new book focuses on a son's search for the truth about his father's life in Lebanon and his subsequent disappearance. The son is a reporter who wants to know more about his father's life before he came to Canada and became a successful lawyer.

"It's particularly perilous when there's another generation of life who thinks that they have to know about the parent in order to know themselves fully," MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre used his experience from covering the war in Lebanon in the 1980s as part of the story, and decided to revisit it in another form.

"I spent about a year just catching up and trying to figure out how do you tell a story when the protagonist is dead. Well, you have to bring him back."