A man from Stratford, P.E.I., is facing a charge of attempted murder following an alleged stabbing incident in Charlottetown.

Police responded to a call on Upper Prince Street at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with what police call serious but not life-threatening stab wounds.

A 20-year-old man from Stratford was arrested at the scene. He is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face the attempted murder charge. Police said in a release they will ask to have him remanded.

Police say the men knew each other.

The incident is still under investigation.