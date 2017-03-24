A 34-year-old P.E.I. man faces multiple charges after an ATM was taken from a convenience store with a small tractor this morning in Charlottetown.

Police received a complaint around 3:20 a.m. that an alarm was going off at the Petro-Canada gas station on Malpeque Road, in the area of Winsloe.

When they arrived, police discovered someone had forced open the main door using a small tractor and taken the ATM.

Officers say they followed "suspicious tracks in the snow leading to an obscure area" and found a man trying to force open the ATM. They arrested him after a short chase on foot.

The charges include possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen property, break enter theft, and theft over $5000.