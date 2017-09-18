Atlantic Lottery Corporation was back online in the early hours of Monday morning, a little ahead of schedule following a weekend shutdown to upgrade its computer systems.

Online services and winning ticket validation was shut down late Saturday with a scheduled return of midday Monday, but the work was completed a little after 4 a.m.

ALC CEO Brent Scrimshaw said the upgrades will allow for new games that are becoming popular in the marketplace.

Atlantic Lottery Corporation has had a good five years, says CEO Brent Scrimshaw. (Brent Scrimshaw/Twitter)

"Our players are looking for products that are skill-based, entertaining and interactive," Scrimshaw told CBC's Island Morning Monday.

"Quite frankly we need to stay with the times, particularly with the younger adults, the 19 to 35 group."

ALC will release its annual report at noon Monday. Scrimshaw did not go into finance details Monday morning, but said it has been a good year, noting profits are up $60 million over what they were five years ago.

Geosweep failure

Scrimshaw addressed the question of launching new products in the wake of the major failure of Geosweep, which in 2015 cost the provinces of New Brunswick and P.E.I. $8 million.

He acknowledged Geosweep as a disappointing failure, but again referenced the overall success of ALC over the last five years.

The failure of Atlantic Lottery Corporation's Geosweep game prompted an audit and recommendations from all four Atlantic provinces.

"I think the province is looking at it in the context of the rest of what we do," said Scrimshaw.

"[Geosweep] doesn't diminish our need to be innovative and take calculated risks. I think as an organization we have matured in a big way."

Following the collapse of the Geosweep investment, Atlantic Canada's four auditors general performed an audit of ALC.

Scrimshaw said all the recommendations in the joint report of the auditors general have been implemented.