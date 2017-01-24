When employees arrived at the Atlantic Cat Rental Store in Charlottetown early Sunday morning, they knew something wasn't quite right. After taking inventory of items on an outside lot, they realized a wood splitter was missing.

"We contacted all of employees to make sure they didn't put it to a customer, or didn't have it for their own use," said Craig Ling, branch manager for Atlantic Cat rentals. "Then we contacted the RCMP."

"We have a place for everything and if it's not there and if it's not out on rent, then you know it's stolen. It was just gone."

The the theft is believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 22.

'They did their homework'

Ling believe more than one person may have been involved in the theft of the wood splitter because weighs over 265 kilograms. Ling said thieves likely stole the the item to turn around and make a quick sale.

"Quick money. They may not be able to sell it for $7,200, but they'd probably be able to get $2,500 for sure," said Ling.

This isn't the first time thieves have targeted Atlantic Cat in Charlottetown. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"They know what we have sitting around our yard and they obviously scoped the place out. They knew when the time was right to take it. They did their homework."

The company does have a number of surveillance cameras on the premises. Charlottetown Police have been reviewing Atlantic Cat's own footage, as well as footage from neighbouring businesses.

Seeking the public's help

Ling is hopeful the footage will turn up something.

"It's pretty shallow for them to come in and steal from us," he said.

"We'll get some surveillance. There's lots of cameras around this place, and it'll show up."

Atlantic Cat plans adds more surveillance cameras. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Atlantic Cat plans to add more surveillance cameras.

Police meantime are asking for the public's help in trying to recover the stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, is urged to call Charlottetown Police at 902-629-4172, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).