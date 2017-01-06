A 37-year-old Charlottetown woman spent more than two weeks in hospital after an aggravated assault by her partner at a motel December 23, according to city police.

A 36-year-old Charlottetown man was charged, and police say he will be held in jail until his next court appearance Jan. 19.

Significant injuries

The injuries to the woman's face were significant enough, according to the police, to warrant a charge of aggravated assault.

Police just released information on this incident because they were waiting to be able to interview the victim.