Islanders that need a financial aid to help with home reonvations have a month to apply for assistance under the Prince Edward Island Home Renovation Program.

Grants of up to $6,000 are available for major home renovations including electrical, structural, heating, plumbing, and fire safety.

Also available are grants of up to $8,000 for renovations to assist people with a permanent disability.

The grant helps residents remain in their own home and keep their independence. It also reduces the need for family and senior housing and community and long-term care.

To be eligible for a grant those applying must have an annual income of up to $35,000 and an assessed property value of $145,000 or less.

The applications are prioritized based on income and people with the lowest income will receive funding first.

Family and Human Services Minster Tina Mundy says the grants have helped 900 Islanders since 2013.

"Government recognizes how important these grants are in helping Islanders remain in their homes."

The P,E.I. government has invested $4.7 million in the program and increased funding by $400,000 for this year's grants.

The applications are available until April 21.