Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday afternoon that Antoinette Perry would be the next lieutenant-governor of Prince Edward Island.

Perry, from Tignish, retired in 2009 from a 32-year teaching career at Tignish Consolidated Elementary School.

She's an organist and church choir director at St. Simon and St. Jude Parish.

"Antoinette Perry is a proud Acadian and a long-time active member of the Tignish community," Trudeau said in a media release.

"I know she will work hard to promote the best of Prince Edward Island, a province with an active and growing business community that is known across the country for its beauty and hospitality."

Replacing Frank Lewis

Premier Wade MacLauchlan also issued his congratulations to Perry.

"She will serve our province with grace and vigour as vice-regal representative," MacLauchlan said in a release.

"An active member in many aspects of Island community life, Ms. Perry has volunteered many hours in support of our province, particularly in the cultural, Acadian, and education communities."

It's not clear in the media release when Perry will start in the role.

Perry is taking over from Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis, who has been in the role since 2011.

"I can assure her there is no greater calling than to the service of this province and to Canada," Lewis said in a release.