With summer fast approaching, the Upper Room Food bank and many other Island food banks are hoping to stock the shelves in order to help clients during those months of need.

A two-day food drive will take place June 16 and June 17 at Tim Hortons locations across P.E.I.

Mike MacDonald, the manager of the Upper Room Food bank, says the food drive is one of the major events that will benefit food banks all across the Island.

"I'm certainly thankful at this time of year that we do drink so much Tim Hortons coffee."

Food and donations welcome

Each location is collecting food with the help of volunteers.

"We encourage customers and people to drop off both food and financial donations to help their local food bank."

While the number of people needing the help of a food bank decreases over the summer months, MacDonald said it's also the time of year that people forget about helping food banks.

"This is a great drive to ensure that we have the food on hand and to cover those couple of months of the summer."

Items needed include non-perishables such as canned meat and fish, cereal, pasta and rice.

"Really, anything that you would use on a daily basis is what we're looking for," said MacDonald. "Every donation helps."