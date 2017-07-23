The newest actor to take on the role of Anne in Charlottetown Festival's production of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical says she has been singing since she was a baby.

"I've always loved music," said AJ Bridel. "I've always loved specifically musical theatre and so my parents decided to start putting me in community theatre at a very young age."

Bridel said she took vocal classes, dance classes and acting classes to hone her craft.

"I started acting professionally at age 16 and I've been very fortunate since then," she told Kerry Campbell on CBC's Compass.

Dream role

Bridel said it's been her dream to play Anne for many years.

"I think I was 11 when I started singing Gee, I'm glad in a vocal lesson and it was just instant."

She explained she already knew about the story of Anne Shirley thanks to her grandmother but once she started listening to the musical she said she had a revelation.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, I have to play this part,'" said Bridel.

"It was a lucky year for me that I auditioned and the timing was right and now I'm living that dream…here in Charlottetown, can you believe it?"

Bridel said she is trying to make the role her own.

"They are big shoes to fill. She is an iconic character, everybody knows who Anne Shirley is but I think what makes her so special and why everybody knows and loves her so much is that everybody has a little bit of Anne Shirley in them."

Bridel added she is bringing the Anne Shirley inside her to the role.

"It's special to be one of those girls, to be one of them, there's only so many. It's a real privilege to play Anne with an e here in Charlottetown."