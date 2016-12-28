P.E.I.'s Dr. Tim Ogilvie has been named to the board of the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, which oversees 49 accredit veterinary medical colleges around the world.

Tim Ogilvie was at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown from 1985 to 2014. (Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges)

Ogilvie was a founding faculty member of Charlottetown's Atlantic Veterinary College, where he worked for 25 years.

He's now dean at St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grenada, and he splits his time between there and P.E.I.

'One-health concept'

Ogilvie told CBC News he's a strong proponent of the one-health concept — where veterinarians band with human health-care providers on environmental and global health.

"Seventy-five per cent of emerging and re-emerging diseases in animals have a resident host in animals and can get transmitted to people," he said.

"The one-health concept, I think, continues, to have true value to it where you can get all health-care providers working together for the good of human health on the planet."

Ogilvie says Charlottetown's school has a strong reputation.

He adds the job market for veterinarians is good, because the economy is doing well and people have more discretionary income.