Paramedics on the Island have a difficult job to do — and it can be even more difficult during a storm.

Storms bring issues for Island EMS such as bad visibility, cars stuck in drifts along the roads, and completely unplowed roads.

That's why David White, an advanced care paramedic with Island EMS, says they often rely on plows when a call comes in during the storm.

David White, an advanced care paramedic with Island EMS, worked during Thursday night's storm until around 1 a.m. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

"We utilize the plows a lot, and are very appreciative and thankful for them," he said. "As a call comes in and we can't get to the scene on time they're good to get there. They'll plow the way and help us get to that scene."

During Thursday night's storm, White said a plow escorted them halfway to the Delta hotel in Charlottetown for a call.

Island EMS said they have an agreement with the Department of Transportation that if the weather gets really bad, the paramedics can park their ambulances at the plow depot so they can follow the plows from there and respond to emergencies faster.

Difficulty getting in houses

Fire trucks are also helpful in getting paramedics to people in need. Courtney Crowell, a primary care paramedic with Island EMS, said it can be difficult to get in houses if entrance ways are covered in snow.

David White and Courtney Crowell say they are thankful for plow operators who help them respond to emergencies faster. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

"We usually grab our bags ... and just walk in the best we can," she said. "Sometimes we can also call our local fire department and they are pretty good at getting kind of sleds and stuff and helping us shovel our way into people's houses."

Possible long shifts

Like with many jobs, just getting into work can be challenging for paramedics.

"Usually we have a supervisor on duty during big storms, and they drive one of our SUVs and are able to go around and pick people up who can't make it in to work," Crowell said. "But sometimes there are people who pull 24 hour shifts because other people can't get in to relieve them."

Courtney Crowell packs extra food for her shifts when there's snow because she never knows if she will get stuck. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Paramedics prepare for potentially long shifts by packing extra clothes, food and supplies.

Crowell said many of the calls Island EMS responds to during storms are pretty typical, but they'll also be called to respond to injuries from shovelling, falls and car accidents.