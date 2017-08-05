Some amateur radio operators are hoping a massive phone outage in Atlantic Canada inspires people to be more prepared for emergency situations.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses FM frequencies to communicate with other devices without the use of landline, cell or internet services.

"We're really a backup network," said licensed radio operator Chris Vessey, who is based in Charlottetown.

"In the event of a dire emergency, we're capable of taking our equipment out, setting it up and helping authorities to communicate."

For several hours on Friday, Bell Aliant landline and cell services, as well as Telus, Virgin and Koodo users, were cut off after damage to two fibre lines.

People from retailers to emergency responders across the region experienced a disruption in connectivity

"I was on standby," said Vessey. "If necessary, we would have rolled out some resources, some personnel to assist with communications."

'This is a wake-up call'

Vessey said all homes should have a conventional radio that doesn't rely on an Internet connection to be able to tune into news channels in the event of power disruption.

He also said he hopes more people consider getting a license to operate amateur radio, so that people have the means to communicate in all scenarios.

"This is a wake-up call ... It shows us what could happen, so I think it's a good idea for everybody to consider being ready for disaster," said Vessey.

Licensed radio operator Chris Vessey showcases a standard radio that doesn't rely on Internet connection to function. He believes every home should have one in case of emergency. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Martin Swinimer, a ham radio operator based in Western Shore, N.S., said he was surprised that emergency services didn't try to contact local radio operators to assist with communications.

He said radio operators could've been set up in fire departments or dispatch centres to receive a call from anyone trying to communicate on an FM frequency.

"It was actually weird because it seemed like Nova Scotia just forgot about us amateurs," he said. "We're here to be utilized by fire departments, ambulances and everything else."

'Here to be utilized'

Swinimer said it would've been no problem for radio operators like himself to talk to people across the region.

"We could have provided a great service and it's just amazing we have the ability," he said.

Moving forward, Swiminer and Vessey both said they would like the public be better educated on how ham radio works in the event of another phone outage or emergency situation.

