It started with mysterious voice problems. One day, Danny Connolly would have trouble speaking, his speech slurring and becoming difficult to understand.

But then it would all go away, he said, "and I thought that was weird."

"Next were spasms in the arms, and a weakness in this hand and swallowing issues."

Connolly said he's not at the point yet where he can't move or look after himself. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

A Google search showed the symptoms fit the description for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The final diagnosis came in August 2016, when the Charlottetown man saw a neurologist in Halifax.

'I never expected to be in this situation'

Connolly said he knew very little about the disease back then.

His mom had once worked for a man who had it about 10 years ago. More recently, it had made the rounds on social media with the ice bucket challenge.

"That was about the first time I ever heard anything about it," he said.

"I never expected to be in this situation but who does?"

Neurodegenerative disease

ALS Canada describes the illness as a neurodegenerative disease that slowly degenerates certain cells in the brain and the spinal cord needed to keep muscles moving.

In Canada, about 2,500 to 3,000 people live with ALS. About 1,000 people die from it annually, while another 1,000 people are newly diagnosed.

Connolly says ALS has changed the way he looks at life. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The life span after diagnosis is two to five years on average.

ALS usually begins with twitching and weakness in an arm or leg. Eventually, the muscles used to move, speak, eat and breathe are affected, until the body's respiratory system fails and the person relies on a feeding tube for nutrition.

The senses, including hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch are not affected by ALS.

'That time is coming'

Connolly said he prefers it being called Lou Gehrig's disease after the New York Yankees slugger who famously announced decades ago to a filled stadium that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Lou Gehrig's has a better ring to it, he said.

He's not at the point yet where he can't move or look after himself.

"But that time is coming," he said.

Hard on the family

The progression for the illness is slow, so he can take it day-by-day.

'I never expected to be in this situation but who does?' says Danny Connolly, with his daughters Molly-Rose (centre) and Kara (right). (Benefit For Danny Connolly/Facebook)

Connolly's oldest daughter, Kara, 17, is helping out, he said. But Molly-Rose who is 8, doesn't quite understand yet what is happening to her dad.

"We are just kind of easing into that one," he said, then paused. He gets emotional when he talks about his kids.

Slow changes

The hardest adjustment is the speech impairment.

"I've been talking at this speed for 52 years," he said.

Slowing down is difficult and half-way through the day, he gets tired.

The other problem is the muscles giving up on the right side of his body.

Time to retire

He can still "MacGyver" his way through the day, but on Friday this week he's officially retiring.

A carpenter, Connolly has continued his work in the past months, though he asked people to pay him "by the job, not by the hour."

"I can do everything normal right now it just takes longer periods of time," he said.

'I can do everything normal right now it just takes longer periods of time,' says Connolly. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

His sister and a group of friends are now organizing a benefit party for Connolly and his daughters to collect money to help with the financial challenges of living with the disease. They've also created a fundraising page for the family.

The benefit party will be held at the Murphy Community Center on Richmond Street in Charlottetown on Feb. 25. The event will include a silent auction and musical performance.

Growing more patient

The progression of the illness is slow.

Connolly said he was never a patient man but the disease forced him to become one.

It also changed the way he looks at life. He wants to go on some trips now, and spend time with his family.

When he goes for a drive now and he sees something "I really see it now," he said.

"I'm just saying to myself, I had a good one, I have a couple of good years, a lovely family," he said.

"This is it … so deal with it, basically."

"Everybody should take it like that."