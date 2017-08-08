Alexa McQuaid has put P.E.I. on the medal board by capturing a silver medal in the 50-metre breast stroke at the Canada Games.
Team PEI tweeted the news about Tuesday's medal win.
#TeamPEI2017 Alexa McQuaid wins silver in the 50m Breaststroke! #pei #jgc2017 #smalltownbigheart #likemotherlikedaughter #peiswimmer pic.twitter.com/lypU0ljaqa—
@Team_PEI
In an interview with CBC after the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, McQuaid said she was inspired to try to improve her times in her speciality, the breaststroke, to see how far she could go.