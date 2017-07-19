A special piano recital, Music Before and After Confederation will be performed by a descendant of one of the Fathers of Confederation Sunday in Charlottetown.

International master pianist Alan Fraser will perform the recital in St. Paul's Church with special guests, his daughter, Masha Fraser and pianist Audrey Dumont of France.

Fraser's great-great-great grandfather, George Coles, is one of the men in the famous Fathers of Confederation painting. Fraser has even grown mutton chops in honour of his esteemed ancestor.

While he grew up in Montreal, Fraser has Island connections.

"I consider myself an honorary Islander," he told CBC:PEI Mainstreet's Angela Walker.

Fraser now lives in Serbia where he moved after learning a piano technique that allows a pianist to use their body to play. He has developed a program that incorporates these ideas and teaches them to others.

Masha said she began taking piano lessons at age five and is happy to be returning to P.E.I. to perform.

Dumont is a student who said what she has learned from Fraser has improved her playing.

"St. Paul's church is a very special place, the acoustics are extraordinary," said Fraser. "I've always loved playing there."

Funds raised at the recital, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., will help support St.Paul's social justice programming.