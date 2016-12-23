The Adventure Group teamed up with the family law department earlier this month to stress the idea that the holidays are a time of giving, noting there are always people in need of a little extra help.

Roxanne Carter-Thompson, executive director of The Adventure Group, said there's a strong need for that extra help this time of year as it can be a stressful time for many.

"What we've tried to do to help support our past graduates from one of our programs is, through the family law department, the executive director there had started an initiative where she started a clothing drive for our families," she said.

"And initially it was going to be just for 12 families … so it was just for current families, and then it started out that we started inviting past graduates as well."

The Adventure Group is an organization that provides programs and services aimed at "helping people fulfil their potential." It offers activity-based programming in the summer and life skills programs all year round to anyone who wants them.

The Adventure Group offers activities-based programming and life skills services to anyone in the community who wants or needs them. (The Adventure Group)

"We try to help them reach their potential, the potential that they don't even know that they have," Carter-Thompson said.

"And I have [been] very fortunate and honoured to have seen, in the past number of years, more than 300 young people in that one particular program change their lives. "

Carter-Thompson said the clothing drive allowed The Adventure Group to support 75 families. It also allowed organizations such as the Canadian Mental Health Association, Mi'kmaq Confederacy, and the Boys and Girls Club to shop for their clients.

Carter-Thompson said the holiday season is a stressful one for those in need for many reasons.

"People are looking at the pictures they see on TV and happy families and that's not what is happening in their lives, and financial stress, mental health issues, maybe you're recovering from addiction, family violence issues," she said.

"There are people in our community who are living in those situations, and this time of year certainly exacerbates that, for sure."

While The Adventure Group cannot provide direct support, it is a strong link in the referral chain. Carter-Thompson said her team collaborates with other organizations within the community to provide support for clients, and tries to simply be an ear or shoulder for those who need it.

"Sometimes you just can't see the forest for the trees and you just need someone to help you to look at, 'What is it that I need to do? What are the steps I need to take?'"