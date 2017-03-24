P.E.I. filmmaker Adam Perry is being recognized nationally for his work as one of six recipients of this year's Telefilm Canada New Voices Award.

The award recognizes emerging screenwriters across the country and gives them free registration to the Toronto Screenwriting Conference in April, as well as lunch with the founder of the conference and a Telefilm representative.

Adam is one of the producers of A Small Fortune — a feature film he is working on here on the Island.

The group is also working on a short film version — A Blessing from the Sea — which they hope to complete this summer.

Perry said he is excited about the chance to meet more people in the film industry. He says who you know is an important part of filmmaking.

"This award is a foot in the door with Telefilm," he said. "Telefilm is one of the largest film-funding partners you can have in Canada when you're going to make a feature film. So to start a relationship off with them on a good note, where I'm coming at them with multiple awards ... is going to speak volumes when it comes time to do business."