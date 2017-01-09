The Victims of Crime Act annual report was recently released, showing an increase in partner abuse cases and emergency protection orders across the province.

The report shows that partner abuse cases saw an increase for the first time in five years, with a total of 232 cases in 2015-16.

The province reported 212 the year before and 222 during 2013-14. However, this year's number is still lower than what it has been in past years.

"The number of partner abuse cases varies a bit from year to year," said an e-mail from the province. "Over the past ten years, it has been as high as 299 cases, so it's hard to look at it in isolation."

2006/07 2007/08 2008/09 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 Number of partner abuse cases in P.E.I. by year 299 299 267 263 234 274 279 222 212 232

Emergency protection orders also up

There has also been an increase in emergency protection orders with a total of 63 in 2015-16.

Emergency protection orders have been steadily increasing over the past three years, from 34 in 2013-14.

Again, the province said the number varies from year to year.

2006/07 2007/08 2008/09 2009/10 2010/11 2011/2012 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 80 60 39 34 48 45 52 34 49 63

The report highlighted new projects undertaken this year to improve services for victims, with help of federal funding through the Department of Justice Canada's Victims Fund.

It also highlighted ongoing efforts to help victims of family violence and sexual abuse.