While actor and Aaron Hastelow returned to P.E.I. to play Gilbert in the Anne of Green Gables the Musical, he's also been working on his first solo album.

"I always imagined it was going to happen eventually," he said.

Hastelow said the project got started after he and his step-father, music producer John Matthews, started talking about doing something together.

"We thought 'oh why don't we record a song' and then 'oh why don't we do two' then it turned into six and then lets print it and it just organically happened that way."

The album contains covers of songs by Canadian composers.

"They all have a different special meaning to me and why I chose them," he explained.

Working together

Hastelow said it was a great way for him and Matthews to connect and work professionally together.

"We have different music tastes normally so coming together on this was really exciting. We worked together really well," he said.

"Joni Mitchell's A Case of You is one of my favourite songs of all time so to be able to cover that was just kind of an honour to sing her … she's the best."

Hastelow has also recorded a song his step-father recorded when he was 25. "It's one of my favourite songs and the family connection is so wonderful. It's kind of full circle."

The actor and singer said he plans to record another album but will include more original music on it.

"Singing has always been one of my main passions."