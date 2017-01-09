Winter weather makes it challenging to get around, and it makes it even harder for crews when they're fighting fires. Here are five challenges firefighters face while battling blazes in the winter.

1. Difficulty travelling

Fire departments prepare for weather getting in the way of travel by keeping a storm crew — a group of volunteers who stay at the station so they can respond right away. In normal conditions, volunteer firefighters travel from wherever they are.

"We had a call last Saturday night where the weather conditions were deteriorating quote rapidly. There were no plows out on the road. Visibility was getting poor but in some cases we have the ability to call Highways, they'll send a plow out and escort us to an emergency situation," said Anson Grant, chief of the North River Fire Department.

2. Limited space

Space can be tight at a scene with snow banks in the way and there are usually no hydrants in rural areas either, so crews use hundreds of meters of hose to take water from trucks on the road to one at the scene.

Anson Grant is the fire chief for the North River Fire Department. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"The other night we had a farm that was set back quite a piece off the road with a very small yard. A very steep hill down in to the yard and back up so it was narrow. There was a lot of snow. A lot of ice," said Grant.

Grant reminds people to stay away from a scene if a crew is already there so it can have space to work and move the large fire trucks. You should also make sure two pathways are cleared to your house so you can get out and help can get in.

3. Freezing water

A pump on the truck keeps water moving so it doesn't freeze. Water does freeze on to gear so firefighters warm up in the truck so ice can be broken off or melt. Fresh gear is also brought to the scene so they can change.

Firefighters have to deal with snow which can make it hard to get around and the water they use to douse fires turns to ice which makes is slippery. (CBC)

"The firefighters are getting wet and building up with ice that becomes a bit of a challenge too because mobility becomes an issue and extra weight so fatigue can happen quite easily as well," said Grant.

4. Slippery conditions

Firefighters are often dealing with icy conditions and sometimes have to walk in waist deep snow dragging equipment so they have to dress in layers and have good footwear.

Water does freeze on to gear in the winter so firefighters warm up in the truck so ice can be broken off or melt. (Submitted by Desmond Arsenault )

"Not all the water turns to steam. But it turns to ice or whatever and it can be challenging too. Slippery under foot," said Grant.

5. High winds and snow can accelerate damage

Wind can fan a fire quickly and spread it and that makes it longer to put out.

"You got to be careful of snow loads on roofs of burning buildings too — that can be a hazard causing the roof to collapse more quickly because the heat from the fire is heating it up, turning it to water, snow sliding off the roof," said Grant.