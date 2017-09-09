Projects by members of P.E.I.'s 4-H organization will be on display at a youth fair Saturday at the exhibition grounds in Crapaud, P.E.I.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., there will be animals, sewing, knitting and rocket projects showcased as well as a turkey auction.

"This is a big event for us," said Kelly Mullaly, the organization's administrative director.

"It's a celebration of the 4-H year that's come before. It's like the exhibition to wrap up all the other exhibitions we've been at this summer."

'Throw the doors open'

Mullaly said the most important component of the fair is making 4-H accessible to the public and encouraging people to take part in the youth organization and its festivities.

"This is an our opportunity to throw the doors open and invite people to come check it out and see what it's all about and sign up."

Kelly Mullaly, administrative director with 4-H P.E.I., says volunteers are a key part of the organization's success. (Angela Walker/CBC)

One of the unique draws about the fair this year, Mullaly said, is the turkey auction.

Several 4-H members raised turkeys throughout the season and will auction off seven turkeys at the exhibition on Saturday.

After the turkey is auctioned off, it will later be processed and delivered to the winner.

Admission is free and all are welcome at the fair. More information can be found on the 4-H website.