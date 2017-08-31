Thirty two civilian planes have flown from Ontario to Summerside, P.E.I. in an organized trip to take in the sights of the Island.

The fly-in was organized by Lee Arsenault, originally from P.E.I.

He and his wife Marilyn Staig made a call out to some fellow pilots, and said the response to come to P.E.I. was overwhelming.

'We have planes ranging from about 1958 to 2015 in age,' says Marilyn Staig, one of the organizers of the fly-in. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Most of these planes have a single engine, and some are as old as 60.

Lee Arsenault, co-organizer of the trip, says the flight from Ontario to P.E.I. in small planes like this one can be challenging and can require a lot of flight planning. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The pilots have been touring the Island all week, including a sightseeing tour of Cable Head on Thursday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Arsenault said the roughly 1500km-flight can be a challenge for planes like these but that didn't stop more than 70 people from joining the trip.

'The weather is the biggest challenge,' says Lee. 'You gotta be prepared to know the air space you're flying through.' (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"For pilots that's what it's all about. They just love the challenge," he said

Flavelle Barrett, the owner of this single engine plane, flew from Lindsay, Ontario in 12 hours over two days. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

For pilot Flavelle Barrett, the trip took about 12 hours over two days, a lengthy journey he said was well worth it.

"This was the most amazing trip. This was on my bucket list at the very top," said Barrett.

"This has been the dream of a lifetime."