Thirty two civilian planes have flown from Ontario to Summerside, P.E.I. in an organized trip to take in the sights of the Island.
The fly-in was organized by Lee Arsenault, originally from P.E.I.
He and his wife Marilyn Staig made a call out to some fellow pilots, and said the response to come to P.E.I. was overwhelming.
Most of these planes have a single engine, and some are as old as 60.
Arsenault said the roughly 1500km-flight can be a challenge for planes like these but that didn't stop more than 70 people from joining the trip.
"For pilots that's what it's all about. They just love the challenge," he said
For pilot Flavelle Barrett, the trip took about 12 hours over two days, a lengthy journey he said was well worth it.
"This was the most amazing trip. This was on my bucket list at the very top," said Barrett.
"This has been the dream of a lifetime."
