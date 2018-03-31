26-hour improv fundraiser an 'absolute uphill battle' for performers

A group of improv actors in Charlottetown are testing their wits and endurance this weekend by performing in a 26-hour improv marathon.

Armed with a rubber chicken, guitars and fur coats and fuelled by countless cups of coffee, the Popalopalots improv comedy group took the stage at the Guild Theatre in Charlottetown for their second improv marathon to raise money for the Cancer Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The actors of the Popalopalot's improv troop took the stage at the Guild Theatre in Charlottetown on Friday and won't stop until Saturday evening. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Improv is comedy created in the spur of the moment without a script, usually as short sketches or games driven by audience suggestions.

Graham Putnam has been doing improve for over 15 years and is one of the eight actors in the show. He said while the experience is exhausting, knowing he's making a difference in someone else's life is a great motivator to keep going.

'Regardless of how tired we're going to be and how exhausting it's going to be, it's still literally all just child's play compared to how hard it is for people at the Cancer Treatment Centre and what they're going through on a daily basis,' says Graham Putnam. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"Regardless of how tired we're going to be and how exhausting it's going to be, it's still literally all just child's play compared to how hard it is for people at the Cancer Treatment Centre and what they're going through on a daily basis," Putnam said.

"So even though it's hard in some ways, it's really for fun and great to be able to do something like this and give something back," he added.

Proceeds go to QEH Foundation

The improv marathon is the second fundraiser the group has hosted for the QEH Foundation. In 2016, Popalopalots raised over $3,000 during the 26-hour improv session. Group member Rob MacDonald said he expects to see even more donations come through this year.

"We appreciate everybody who comes through the doors and the donations they make," he said.

MacDonald said the money raised will be put toward purchasing specialized chairs that allow patients to move around the hospital and go outside while they are in treatment.

The two-hour finale begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Cameron MacDonald, who is also acting in the show for his second time, said getting behind a cause together helps keep the group grounded throughout their 26-hour performance.

"It's an absolute uphill battle at times, especially late at night," he said. "Knowing that it's all going to a really good place makes it all worth while."

Tickets available for finale

The improv troop took to the stage at 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The show runs through a new improv theme every hour, including their take on classic fairy tales, one-word stories and infomercial parodies.

The theatre doors will be open until 10:00 p.m on Saturday. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Putnam said while the experience is exhausting, it pushes him to discover new characters in ways he never has before.

"There's places you can go in preforming this long that you can't under any other circumstances. You go through every character you have in your head, you go through every idea you have, every joke," Putnam said. "Then you're into new territory, so if anything you really get to explore your own comedic limits."

Admission is by donation up until 7:30 p.m. For the two-hour finale beginning at 8 p.m., tickets are $15 apiece.

