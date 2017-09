The MRSA outbreak at the Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown has ended, according to Health PEI.

Five residents in the Sunset Wing at the long-term care facility had tested positive for the super-bug two weeks ago.

The facility was declared clear of the antibiotic-resistant bacteria on Wednesday.

The Garden Home in Charlottetown was also reporting MRSA infections about the same time. The owner said that facility has no new cases, but staff and visitors are still being asked to take precautions.