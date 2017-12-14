By now, demolition of two 19th-century homes on Water Street is underway and most Islanders agree that the houses outstayed their welcome.

Last week, the heritage committee approved an application for the demolition of 177 and 179 Water St.

Neither building is designated a heritage property and the dates of construction are unknown, but they are both believed to pre-date 1900.

Readers on the CBC Facebook page weighed in on whether or not the homes should be saved.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

History not worth saving

Several readers noted the state of the houses, saying their age does not necessarily mean they're worth saving.

"Disgusting old houses that cost a fortune to maintain. Restore and maintain homes like Fairmont, Beaconsfield or Fanningbank. Not a couple dilapidated townhouses," Daniel Morgan said.

Cee Elgin Wood agreed, adding the homes themselves were not well built to begin with.

"You could build a replica for half the price of restoration," Wood said.

Hoping for quick redevelopment

"Not every old building has retained its historic value over the years," said Pam Doyle, adding she hopes the property will be quickly redeveloped.

"Too often demolition takes place then the lot sits in limbo, usually because the owner is more concerned with profit margins than the quick redevelopment of the area."

Dwayne Robbie added that he would like to see the City of Charlottetown impose a minimum redevelopment time limit in high demand areas like the property on Water Street.

"There needs to be some type of reasonable regulations in place so that people don't buy up properties, run them into the ground, and then leave these valuable city lots sitting unused."

'Difficult yet appropriate decision'

But not everyone was happy to see the houses go.

"Sad. We have no sense," Janice Nicolle said.

Meaghan Younker called it, "a difficult yet appropriate decision," but said that some new townhouses would make a nice addition to the street.