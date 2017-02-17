If you have old photos or stories about the last 100 years in Montague, P.E.I., the town hopes you'll share them with it.

Montague is turning 100 years old on Aug. 6, 2017, and decided to celebrate the occasion with a 100-day celebration.

Each day will commemorate a different year in the town's history, said event coordinator Andrew Rowe.

As part of the event, the town hopes to collect memorabilia that can help the event organizers showcase its history. They also want to create a timeline made from photographs.

"We are looking for just about anything of interest to the greater population of the town," he said. "Anything that had an impact on the town and then we can figure out where the best avenue is to promote that."

He added that the organizers are still limited in their knowledge of Montague's history, so they are looking for as much material and information from the local community as possible.

Many different events

The 100 days of celebration will include several events.

Rowe said they are planning for a ball hockey tournament on the opening weekend, but there will also be concerts, comedy events, card playing evenings and lecture series.

Rowe said the town is also looking for pictures to create a timeline of it's history. (Town of Montague/Facebook)

They'll even bring in a narrator to talk about Montague's history. It will be a well-known, local person, said Rowe.

"So first somebody might be there and give the story about what happened in 1917 Montague, but also in P.E.I. and in Canada and in the world," he said.

"We are also trying to reach as wide of a demographic as possible," he added.

Rowe said the celebrations will kick off on April 26 and run until Aug. 6, with a few days to spare to keep the big birthday party for a weekend.

Most of the events will be free.

"A hundred years is a long time to be an incorporated body and that deserves a celebration," he said. "I think we needed to do something more than just the one-day event."

To contact the organizers, Rowe said people can visit the Town of Montague facebook page or website, or visit the town hall.