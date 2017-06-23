Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have a busy schedule during their royal visit to Canada's North, eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region for Canada Day festivities.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will begin their brief tour at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday in Nunavut where they will meet with Iqaluit residents who are working to preserve and promote Inuit language and culture.

The royals will also discuss climate change in the region and take part in discussions on women's health before attending a community feast.

Finally, they'll listen to a speech from Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna and share tea and bannock with elders.

That will all be packed into a tightly regimented three hours and 25 minutes before getting on a plane heading to Trenton, Ont.

Charles has been to Canada on 18 tours (and Camilla four), but his last visit to Nunavut was in 1970, when it was still part of the Northwest Territories.

In Ottawa for Canada Day

The following day, Charles and Camilla will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario at 11:15 a.m. and visit a farmers market and winery in Wellington.

Then, on Canada Day, July 1, the royals will open the Canadian History Hall at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., at 10:25 a.m. before taking part in the celebrations to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

Charles will then open the newly renovated National Arts Centre and visit Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify before he and Camilla wrap up their tour at 6:45 p.m. by unveiling of the Queen's Entrance at Rideau Hall — new front doors that symbolize 150 years of Canadian history.