A club at Winnipeg's Lavallee School that gives kids a chance to learn about powwow dancing is so popular, it's had to move into a bigger space since launching in January.

Every second Thursday, about 80 kids from across the Louis Riel School Division now pack into the gym at the school to practise their powwow dance moves. When it began in January, the club met in the school's library.

"We're working hard to go beyond accepting or understanding Indigenous culture," said Corey Kapilik, the co-ordinator of Indigenous education for the school division.

"We want to promote Indigenous knowledge systems, and ways of knowing and being into the fabric of who we are and how we do business on a daily basis."

The club is open to all students, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who can come to learn more about their own culture, or about one that's different from their own.

"I think the important thing with something like the powwow club is that this is not just Indigenous students participating this is not just Indigenous students having the opportunity, and it really represents the diversity found in our division and in our country," Kapilik said.

The club is now preparing for a division-wide graduation powwow in May.

Siblings Annette, Jimmy and Carmen Buck dancing at powwow club. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Lavalee student Keesha Smith is part of the club. She's Métis and Ojibway, but says she didn't learn a lot of her culture growing up.

"I wanted to know more about my culture and I wanted to learn how to dance," said Smith.

"I like that we learn how to dance and I like that we have an opportunity to dance."

But it's not only the students who are learning and getting involved in the club. Teachers from the division, community volunteers and parents are also participating.

"When I was younger there was nothing like this, there was no powwow club, there was no resources to find out about your culture," said Danielle Champagne, a parent of four daughters who are part of the club.

"It was something that you needed to know people that go out of the city to go to big powwows to get involved."

Since costs for making regalia can add up quickly and the process can be very time consuming, the division is also providing all the supplies to help parents make regalia for their children.

"They're helping out in a big tremendous way," said Champagne. "The powwow club is greatly appreciated to me and my family."

'It's very important to us that students have the opportunity to be who they are and to be celebrated for culture and what they bring to us as a community,' says LRSD co-ordinator of Indigenous education Corey Kapilik. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Kapilik said he appreciates the community involvement in the club, which helps ensure that the students learn the appropriate way to dance at a powwow, and the club offers a chance to learn about the different protocols around powwows.

The school division is always looking for opportunities to help all Indigenous students connect with, and find pride in, their culture, Kapilik said.

"It's very important to us that students have the opportunity to be who they are and to be celebrated for culture and what they bring to us as a community."