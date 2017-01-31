Following the shooting attack that claimed the lives of six people at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, political cartoonists from some of the country's leading newspapers captured the tragedy in their own unique styles.
Attentat à Québec #tousunis #QuebecShooting #attentatquebec #fusillade pic.twitter.com/EIAnzk5ODT—
Aislin Tuesady #MontrealGazette cartoon: https://t.co/SfchWkIp0x pic.twitter.com/JpxfTK8YtD—
Le coup de crayon du 31 janvier #attentatquebec #mosqueequebec https://t.co/5XUorL9WVJ pic.twitter.com/pd3q4wANEM—
"Dad, who are the people with the boo-boos? Do you know them?"
"Yes … It's us …"
#quot Caricature du @LeQuotidien_Cyb sur la fusillade de Québec, un Samuel de Champlain attristé: https://t.co/Vtq4Qv4GEl—
Today's #QuebecShooting cartoon in @TorontoStar pic.twitter.com/9p2luhkYeV—
Ali Dilem (Tuesday, 31 january 2017) #News #Actualité #Humour #Caricature #DZ #Algérie #Algeria pic.twitter.com/5Km2ScQKpx—
"Attack on a mosque in Quebec: Suspects arrested"
"I'm not sure!"