Following the shooting attack that claimed the lives of six people at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, political cartoonists from some of the country's leading newspapers captured the tragedy in their own unique styles.

Le coup de crayon du 31 janvier #attentatquebec #mosqueequebec https://t.co/5XUorL9WVJ pic.twitter.com/pd3q4wANEM — @LeDevoir

"Dad, who are the people with the boo-boos? Do you know them?"

"Yes … It's us …"

#quot Caricature du @LeQuotidien_Cyb sur la fusillade de Québec, un Samuel de Champlain attristé: https://t.co/Vtq4Qv4GEl — @BouchardDenis

"Attack on a mosque in Quebec: Suspects arrested"

"I'm not sure!"