Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC Organics baby food pouches due to a possible deadly bacteria that could form in the food.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the pouches could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can lead to the growth of bacteria which can cause botulism.

The recall, triggered by a consumer complaint, was initially announced Feb. 3 and is now being expanded. The products being recalled were sold throughout the country up to and including Feb. 8.

The CFIA says to call your doctor if you think you are sick.

The affected food is sold in pouches, and a variety of flavours are affected. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

It adds that food contaminated with the toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, it can cause death.

Loblaw says a manufacturing error resulted in too much water in the product, which can allow the bacteria to grow under certain circumstances.

The food was sold in the following stores:

Ontario : Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

Atlantic Canada : Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores. Quebec : Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix and Intermarché

Western Canada: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

The pouches are also sold in packs. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The full list of recalled products: