Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC Organics baby food pouches due to a possible deadly bacteria that could form in the food.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the pouches could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can lead to the growth of bacteria which can cause botulism.
The recall, triggered by a consumer complaint, was initially announced Feb. 3 and is now being expanded. The products being recalled were sold throughout the country up to and including Feb. 8.
The CFIA says to call your doctor if you think you are sick.
It adds that food contaminated with the toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, it can cause death.
Loblaw says a manufacturing error resulted in too much water in the product, which can allow the bacteria to grow under certain circumstances.
The food was sold in the following stores:
- Ontario: Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.
- Atlantic Canada: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.
- Quebec: Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix and Intermarché
- Western Canada: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.
The full list of recalled products:
- PC Organics Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple Crisp Muffin flavour puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple, Carrot, Apricot & Millet strained baby Food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana, Sweet Potato & Blueberry strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple, Banana & Blueberry with Yogurt strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food , 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple Cherry strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Peach Maple Cobbler Flavour puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Pumpkin, Apple, Peach & Buckwheat strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Prune, Apple, Butternut Squash & Quinoa strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Pear strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Mango, Apple, Carrot & Peach strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Blackberry Cobbler Flavour puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana & Kiwi strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Mango strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana & Raspberry strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana, Apple, Apricot & Rice strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana Bread Flavour puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Sweet Potato, Banana & Apricot strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Tropical Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Banana, Mango & Apple with Yogurt strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Orange Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack, 128 mL
- PC Organics Prunes strained baby food, 128 mL
- PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food, 6x128 mL
- PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food, 6x128 mL
- PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food, 6x128 mL
- PC Organics Mango strained baby food, 6x128 mL
- PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food, 6x128 mL