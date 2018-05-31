City of Ottawa considers $60 million grant for Zibi development

Ottawa city councillors will debate granting $60 million in taxpayer funding to a local developer next week, which would be the largest grant the city has ever given for a cleanup project.

Windmill Developments have applied for the grant for their mixed-use Zibi project on Chaudière Island and Albert Island on the Ottawa River.

Cleaning up the site will require demolishing several buildings and cleaning the soil.

The city's brownfield grant gives funds to developers for cleaning up contaminated sites to encourage them to build in the core, rather than the suburbs.

In a report going to the finance and economic development committee, city staff said the site is a good choice for redevelopment and the city should grant the funds.

"The site is a derelict industrial property in a prime downtown location," they wrote.

"The proposed development in the heart of the City of Ottawa and spanning across two provinces will be a significant investment by the developer."

Heavy contamination

The site has been used for a variety of industrial uses going back over a century and the city report said 250,000 metric tonnes of contaminated soil will have to be removed from the site.

The buildings also have asbestos, lead and other materials that need to be cleaned up.

More requests could come forward in the future for two other buildings on the site that the developer might bring forward in future stages of the project.

The city pays for the grants through higher property taxes on the redeveloped brownfield sites.

For Zibi, the city is estimating it will bring $18 million per year in increased municipal and education property taxes, compared to the vacant land.

$20 million of the $60 million grant would come from waived development charges and fees.

The grant is on the agenda for Tuesday's committee meeting.