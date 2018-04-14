Grocery chain 'tone deaf' for not accommodating zero-waste customers

When Danielle Doucet posted about her embrace of the 'zero waste' lifestyle by bringing her own containers to the local Provigo deli-counter, her efforts went viral on social media.

A photo of her plastic containers filled with deli meats in her grocery cart included a message: "Don't be embarrassed and say a little hello to the département charcuterie and butcher shop," she wrote.

Thousands of people shared the post, and she was applauded for her effort.

"I thought, 'wow,' this is becoming a movement," said Doucet. "Now we're getting somewhere."

But her dreams of igniting a zero-waste revolution at the big grocery chains were dashed after only a month. She said she was getting enthusiastic support from the folks behind the counter at the Provigo store in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, but the store's management were a different story.

The Provigo store in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau will no longer accept personal containers at the Deli and Meat counter. (Radio-Canada)

Provigo management caught wind of the social-media buzz and Doucet soon received a phone call telling her she'd have to get her meat in the plastic bags provided by Provigo from now on.

The store manager, Julie Goulet, told CBC the store is concerned about cross contamination between personal containers and the strictly controlled environment behind the meat counter.

"We have very strict rules around food safety," explained Goulet in a French-language interview. "The safety of our customers is a priority and this is a risk we won't take."

Loblaws could reconsider Canada-wide policy

Julie Goulet, the manager of the Provigo in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau says the store won't accept personal containers from customers because it breaches the stores strict safety rules. The policy is Canada-wide among Loblaws and Loblaws-owned grocery stores. (Radio-Canada)

When contacted by CBC, Joanne Héroux, senior director of public relations for Loblaws, confirmed the policy is Canada-wide.

"There could come a time we may reconsider that policy, but for now we feel it's not worth the risk to our customers," said Héroux during a phone interview.

Loblaws then sent a statement later in the day reiterating it's focus on safety but also opening the door to a possible change, stating: "We continue to investigate the possibility of customers using their own containers."

Other chains have done a rethink, including Bulk Barn, which changed its policy last year after years resisting customer appeals.

In a statement, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which is responsible for food safety, told CBC that stores like Provigo can offer this service as long as employees follow a certain protocol to avoid cross contamination. That protocol includes hand washing, cleaning the container and cleaning any surfaces touched by the container.

Supermarkets 'tone-deaf'

Food watchdogs across the country offer grocery stores the same option.

Valerie Leloup, owner of Nu Grocery store has had its protocol around handling customer's personal containers approved by the City of Ottawa.

In Ottawa, the Nu Grocery has taken it up.

The store has made zero waste it's main mission -- offering customers goods with no packaging, from peanut butter to shampoo and toothpaste.

The owner, Valé​rie Leloup demonstrated how the store has adopted a simple protocol approved and inspected by the City of Ottawa.

"When consumers take this step to reduce their waste, supermarkets need to listen instead of shutting them down," said Leloup.

Danielle Doucet had been using her own containers from home to package deli items at a Provigo supermarket and encouraging others to do the same. Now Provigo has told her it's no longer allowed, citing a risk of food contamination. 0:47

"Nowadays it's being tone deaf to ignore the problem and just say 'no we won't accept it,'" she added.

Fight continues: Doucet

Doucet said she's disappointed with Provigo's stand, particularly since it was clear thousands of people supported her efforts.

"I'm a bit sad about it," said Doucet. but she said she hopes she can contribute to getting chains like Provigo and Loblaw to rethink their position, and reflect on the broader public interest.

In the meantime, she said she'll continue to find ways to reduce her family's waste consumption, though she concedes she'll have to go further afield to find a grocery store that will accept her containers.