The nightclub at the end of the universe is officially no more.

Zaphod Beeblebrox — the popular ByWard Market music venue named after a character in Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy — closed its doors Sunday night, after more than two-and-a-half decades in operation.

The club's owners had announced earlier this month they would be shutting for good on May 14, roughly one year after longtime owner Eugene Haslam sold the venue.

Often simply called Zaphod's, the York Street club hosted high-profile Canadian artists like The Sheepdogs and Alanis Morissette — who previewed her chart-topping album Jagged Little Pill there — as well as hundreds upon hundreds of local and regional bands and DJs.

The Rolling Stones even shot part of their video for the song Streets of Love there in 2005.

But on Sunday night — at least for the earliest part of the evening — it was the final installation of the club's long-running, raunchy Trailer Park Bingo event.

Take one last look here.

Sunday marked the final Trailer Park Bingo night at ByWard Market music venue Zaphod Beeblebrox. To quote the host: 'Let's make this less like a Catholic funeral and more like an Irish wake!' (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

From left to right, Marie-Claire Laflèche, Taria Shafranskaia and Erik Brooman pose with their grotesque winnings on May 14, 2017, the last night of Trailer Park Bingo at Zaphod Beeblebrox.

Amy Demers, left, and Kim Cassell, right, nabbed the first bingo of the evening — and took home this six-foot-tall demon. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A Zaphod's patron orders a beer during Trailer Park Bingo on the club's final night in operation. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Patrons mill around Zaphod's as bingo dabbers sit on a table in the corner of the York Street nightclub and music venue. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)