Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible witness in the November stabbing death of Zakaria Iqbal.

The possible witness is described as a black man, about 25 to 30 years old, standing five feet six inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing baggy jeans, a Nike hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, as well as a cast on his left hand/wrist.

Iqbal was fatally stabbed during a fight in a parking lot near the intersection of Montreal Road and Lajoie Street at about 9:30 p.m. His death was the city's 14th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).