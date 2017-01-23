One day after netting two goals in an overtime loss, Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith has signed a four-year contract extension with the team.

The $13-million US deal will see the 28-year-old forward make an average of $3.25 million US over the next four seasons— keeping him in a Senators jersey until the end of the 2020-21 NHL season.

The Maple Creek, Sask., native has 11 goals and 11 assists in 43 games this season, and is on pace to set a career high for points.

In 443 regular season NHL games, all with the Senators, Smith has scored 75 goals and added 61 assists.

He was the team's third-round pick in the 2008 NHL draft.