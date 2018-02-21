Your Phoenix stories from across Canada
2 years after federal government pay system launched, Canadians from coast to coast to coast still suffering
By Julie Ireton, CBC News Posted: Feb 21, 2018 12:09 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 21, 2018 2:03 PM ET
More than half of the federal government's workforce of 300,000 has been affected by the failed Phoenix pay system, launched Feb. 24, 2016.
They work for every department, and live in every corner of Canada.
CBC reporter Julie Ireton spoke with federal employees from coast to coast to coast about how they and their families are struggling to cope with their own personal Phoenix fiascos.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Petawawa
Sunny
1°C
Cornwall
5°C
Kingston
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Mother lost grip on toddler as she tried to escape van caught in Ontario flooding
- Patrick Brown cleared to run for Ontario PC leadership, sources say
- DNA technology used to sketch mother of baby found dead in Calgary dumpster
- Howard McCurdy, Canada's second black parliamentarian, dead at 85
- Los Angeles authorities foil school shooting plot days after Florida massacre
Most Viewed
- As federal Phoenix payroll fiasco hits 2-year mark, families continue to bear brunt of it
- Ottawa family finds 1930s homemade sled at museum
- Chemo's no obstacle for this boy and his bot
- Boushie verdict fallout sparks allegations of threats, harassment
- Hedley fans flock to Ottawa show despite misconduct claims
- Heavy smoke forces highrise residents onto balconies
- U of O doctor facing 10 more sexual assault charges
- Woman killed in collision on Kinburn Side Road
- Take a first look inside new Ottawa Art Gallery expansion
- Organizers pull plug on disappointing Mosaïvernales
Don't Miss
-
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season
-
Updated
Patrick Brown cleared to run for Ontario PC leadership, sources say
-
FEATURE
Your Phoenix stories from across Canada
-
U of O doctor facing 10 more sexual assault charges
-
Chemo's no obstacle for this boy and his bot
-
Heavy smoke forces highrise residents onto balconies
-
Take a first look inside new Ottawa Art Gallery expansion
-
As federal Phoenix payroll fiasco hits 2-year mark, families continue to bear brunt of it
-
Ottawa family finds 1930s homemade sled at museum
-
Hedley fans flock to Ottawa show despite misconduct claims
-
Hull jail inmate seriously injured in fight
-
Homan rink ends their Olympic competition with gutsy win over OAR
-
Canada edges Finland to reach men's hockey semifinals
-
Uber's new feature will force drivers to take break after 12 straight hours
-
Canada finishes 4th in women's team pursuit speed skating