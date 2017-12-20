A growing list of Canadian synagogues to receive the same piece of anti-Semetic hate mail now includes Young Israel of Ottawa.

Young Israel confirmed in a statement to their members they had received the letter Wednesday morning.

"We have no reason to believe there is any imminent threat to either the synagogue building or its attendees," the statement reads, "Nevertheless, we will be investigating measures to improve security in the building."

Ottawa Police have been notified about the letter, the synagogue said in its statement.

B'nai Brith Canada first reported on Monday several synagogues in Montreal had received the piece of mail with a swastika at the centre of a Star of David, with the words "Jewry Must Perish," which the organization says "resembles Nazi propaganda" in a news release.

The Friends of Simon Weisenthal Center for Holocaust Studies also released a statement Wednesday, saying they "continue to be concerned" by the reports of antisemitic mail.

The same letter has also been sent to synagogues in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, and Hamilton, Ont.