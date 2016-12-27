Dan Séguin got to chat with Ottawa Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins ahead of the Christmas break. If you think Desjardins is taking some well-earned time to relax and enjoy his Grey Cup victory, you'd be wrong.

Dan: You've won Grey Cups before as an assistant general manager in Montreal. Any difference in being the Grey Cup winner as the GM of the team? Does that feel any different to you?

Marcel Desjardins: It does, because obviously you have a lot more control on what's gone on. Not only in the current year but in the previous years to get us to that point. So a lot more pride. For me, I guess part of the equation, having grown up a fan of this team, to be able to be in this position to have helped lead this team to a Grey Cup for this city is something that's pretty special as well.

Dan: Tell me what you feel like when you wake up in the morning and realize, "We did this?"

Desjardins: It's 2017 already. It really is. What I'm working on now is next year. It's fun … but for the most part it's all guns a blazing for next year and trying to get our roster as ready for next year as possible.

(Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Dan: What does it mean for the organization to be labelled a Grey Cup champion? There's some significance to that.

Desjardins: Sure. I mean obviously it's the first time in 40 years for the city. So that's a big thing. For the organization. I mean it obviously helps reinforce the fact football is back in Ottawa. The CFL is back. I mean, our first year was a struggle on the field in terms of wins and losses but we still had the people here to support us. 2015 was another step forward. 2016 was, you know, getting to where we wanted to be even though the record wasn't as good as we wanted it to be. So now it's just a function of being able to really pull it all together and see again what 2017 will bring to us and again with the Grey Cup here in Ottawa it's something we really look forward to trying to be able to participate in.

Dan: You get to parade around with the Grey Cup here in town. Seeing it in a lot of places in the last three weeks. It's almost like you've picked up a star player. Everyone wants to meet him. Everyone wants to talk about him. What does it mean to the organization to have that Grey Cup in its hands?

Desjardins: It's been great. Obviously, the priority is the players in terms of having them able to take it around and show people what they've been able to accomplish. And from the business side, yeah, it is a tool that you can take out to your sponsors as a thank you. Something that they appreciate. And something that everybody in our organization, whether it be the football side or the administration and business side. Everybody takes pride in being able to show that they had a part, to different degrees, in helping bring this cup to Ottawa. It does bring some recognition and it's something that's a nice bonus to have at this time of year.

(CBC)

Dan: Having won the Grey Cup you've got Ottawa that's more of an appealing target maybe for free agents. You also got players who've won the Grey Cup who might want a little bit more money because you won it. How does the fact that you won affect your job as GM?

Desjardins: I don't think the winning aspect of it changes too much with our own guys. I mean, our own guys feel their value is their value whether we had gotten to the game and lost or not. And, I mean some of the guys will be back and other guys won't be back, just based on our limitations from a cap perspective. I do think that there is a draw though for others players in the league who maybe have been around for several years and haven't had a chance to even participate in the game yet. So it shows that we, as an organization, are able to get to that game, have done so twice in a row, and hopefully fortunate enough to try get there for that third time. And I think that is certainly a draw for a lot of the players across the CFL.

Dan: Maybe the only thing actually better than winning the Grey Cup, is winning the Grey Cup at home. It hasn't been done in Ottawa since 1939 … What would it mean to you to get that opportunity to take this team to a Grey Cup here at TD Place?

Desjardins: It would be the ultimate really. It really would be. For us, the process is going to remain the same. What we do leading up to mini camp, leading up to training camp, our decisions within the draft, our whole process won't change. So it's not like having the game here is going to impact any of our decision making. But we feel that our process works pretty well with our coaches and our personnel department and just acquiring players and putting them in the best position to succeed. And at the end of the day, if we're able to deliver a participation in the Grey Cup here at TD Place, that would be great. And to be able to win it here, like you say, would be the ultimate.

Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. Desjardins says he won't speculate on his quarterback situation until Henry Burris declares his intentions for next season. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Dan: Could you tell us a little bit about how you project your quarterbacking situation to be in 2017?

Desjardins: I can't answer that until Henry let's us know what his intentions are. So, at this point I really don't know.

Dan: If Henry does play, will he play in Ottawa or is there a chance he could even move on to another team?

Desjardins: You'd have to ask him that question but it's very unlikely that he would go elsewhere at this point.

Dan: What other player priorities do you see for this team then, aside from the quarterbacking one?

Desjardins: Well it's always important to have as many Canadians here and have that strong Canadian depth because that's the hardest thing to acquire within our league. So for us, we want to try to not only keep as many of our own quality Canadians as possible but try to potentially sign a few from other teams if they're willing to come here. And based on that that's our direction. Receiving position, we have our three American receivers who were here last year and the year before, are all free agents. We'll have to see how that plays out. And that's really the main area we look at is the receiver position with our own guys first.

Ernest Jackson will be one of the free agents Marcel Desjardins will be looking to keep in a Redblacks uniform for the next few years. Jackson caught the game-winning pass in the Grey Cup final's overtime frame and went the entire regular season without dropping a pass. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Dan: When do you get a break here? When's vacation time for a GM in the CFL?

Desjardins: Well, I'm going to force it in at the end of March. How's that?

Dan: Marcel, tell us a little bit about your family and your plans over the holidays?

Desjardins: My wife and I and our dog are just going to hang out and I'll try to enjoy the weather as best as I can but we're just going to stay in Ottawa. I'll be pecking away at work here and there and just trying to get some down time. I've been here for three years now and I've not gone back home to southern Ontario since I've been here for Christmas. This is where our home is and we like being here.