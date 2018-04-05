Ottawa police arrest attempted murder suspect
Yaheya Benamiar, 19, had been wanted in connection with the March 24 shooting on Anderson Street that left a 35-year-old man seriously injured by multiple gunshots.
Police arrested Benamiar on Wednesday, they said in a news release, adding that they did not find the weapon used in the shooting.
Benamiar is expected to appear in court Thursday to face charges including attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.