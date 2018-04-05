Ottawa police arrest attempted murder suspect

Ottawa police have found and charged a suspect in a shooting that happened inside a Chinatown-area home in late March.

Ottawa police asked for the public's help finding Yaheya Benamiar on March 28. (Ottawa Police Service)

Yaheya Benamiar, 19, had been wanted in connection with the March 24 shooting on Anderson Street that left a 35-year-old man seriously injured by multiple gunshots.

Police arrested Benamiar on Wednesday, they said in a news release, adding that they did not find the weapon used in the shooting.

Benamiar is expected to appear in court Thursday to face charges including attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.