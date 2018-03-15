The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario is one step closer to its goal of an on-site integrated treatment centre after a $105-million announcement Thursday from the provincial government.

Premier Kathleen Wynne revealed the funding at CHEO Thursday morning in front of a group of parents and health professionals.

She was flanked by Ottawa Liberal MPPs Yasir Naqvi, John Fraser, Marie-France Lalonde and Nathalie Des Rosiers.

"We know that families in our province need more support right now," Wynne said. "This is indicative of our understanding, from you, of what we need to be doing."

CHEO has been planning and campaigning for a new six-storey building that would house a variety of services, including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, assistive technology and mental health services.

The building is set to be an autism diagnostic hub. It would also offer urgent care and would serve more than 40,000 families.

"Families that have children with complex needs [often] need to go to multiple different locations for service. It is a burden on those families," said Alex Munter, CHEO's CEO and president.

The building will create savings by consolidating services in one location, allowing CHEO to invest money back into direct care, Munter said.

"We will be able to take dollars we are now paying to commercial landlords for space that's not really designed for these kids," he said.

Alex Munter, the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Ontario, says the pledged funding will allow the hospital to reinvest money currently being paid to commercial landlords. (CBCa)

Short of estimated cost

The announcement appeared to have been organized quickly, as Munter said CHEO was notified Monday the premier wanted to visit and received the full details Wednesday night.

CHEO estimates the total cost of the new centre will be $140 million — $35 million more than the Liberal government's pledge.

Part of the cost will depend on the contractor chosen for the construction, Munter said, and the hospital will be looking to raise some of the money as well.

"There is no disappointment here today," he said, adding that CHEO hopes construction will be underway by 2019.

Barb Shantz used to take her son to numerous appointments around Ottawa before he joined the Ottawa Children's Treatment Centre school, where many of his therapies are integrated into the school that's located at CHEO. (Raphael Tremblay/CBC)

Barb Shantz knows all too well about the burdens of having to travel to different locations for appointments.

Shantz said her nine-year-old son Noah was referred to the Ottawa Children's Treatment Centre (OCTC) when he was six months old, and she spent years travelling between appointments at CHEO and other offices.

Shantz said it wasn't until her son began attending the OCTC school at CHEO and had his therapy take place there that she was able to go back to work full-time.

"I think what a lot of people don't realize about children that do have complex special needs is just the amount of time that families spend with them — travelling to appointments, at appointments, waiting for appointments if they're delayed," she said.

Apparent jab at Doug Ford

Wynne appeared to refer to the proposed policies of new Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford — without naming him — during the announcement.

"Now is not the time for government to pull back or to make cuts. Now, more than ever, we're living in an uncertain environment. We're living in an uncertain economy," Wynne said.

Ford has been vocal about needing to find efficiencies, but he has not specified if that would mean cuts to jobs or services.

Wynne also hinted that spending to help families who need "more support and more care" would be coming in the Liberals' next budget.