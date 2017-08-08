A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured at a Gatineau construction site Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said a structure collapsed onto the man at about 10:30 a.m.

The worker had to be resuscitated on the way to the hospital, they said.

Two Quebec provincial inspectors from the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail​ (CNESST) were sent to the site later in the day.

The man is employed by Les Bâtiments Kalad'Art, the construction company currently operating the Chemin Industriel work site.

Kalad'Art specializes in designing steel structures for buildings.