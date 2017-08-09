A worker has died after a structure collapsed on him at a Gatineau construction site on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Two Quebec provincial inspectors from the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail​ (CNESST) were sent to the site later in the day.

The man was employed by Les Bâtiments Kalad'Art, the construction company currently operating the Chemin Industriel work site.

Kalad'Art specializes in designing steel structures for buildings.